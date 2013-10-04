LONDON Oct 4 European wheat futures were slightly lower on Friday as the market came up against technical resistance after hitting a two and a half month high the previous day.

* Prices remained firmly underpinned, however, by strong export demand.

* November milling wheat on the Paris Euronext market was down 1.25 euros or 0.6 percent at 193.75 euros a tonne by 1308 GMT. On Thursday, it reached a high of 196.25 euros, a level previously touched on July 12.

* The EU on Thursday reported the largest weekly volume of soft wheat export licences so far this season at 746,000 tonnes. This put the season's total at 6.9 million tonnes against 3.8 million at this stage last season.

* "The brisk export pace from within the EU continues, and with Ukraine potentially increasing 2013/14 stocks as a buffer against a lower 2014 wheat area, aggressive export offers from the Black Sea region may well diminish, leaving the EU to 'run with the baton' over exports, especially into Egypt," David Sheppard, managing director of merchant Gleadell said.

* Ukraine's wheat harvest could be down by a third to about 15 million tonnes in 2014 from around 22 million tonnes this year because heavy rains will cut the sowing area, the Agriculture Minister said on Friday.

* The EU weekly data showed 313,000 tonnes of licences were awarded in Germany, followed by 171,000 tonnes in France and 140,000 in Lithuania.

* "Overall I see the mood as bullish with more bad crop news coming out of Ukraine which could push more export demand to the EU," one German trader said.

* "German exports seem to be going positively with talk that quality problems are hampering Black Sea region sales."

* Germany's market was weaker in line with Paris, with premiums also being adjusted to reflect large rises in Paris futures on Thursday when the German market was closed for a public holiday.

* Standard new crop milling wheat for October delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale at a premium of 3.5 euros over the Paris November contract, down 1 euro.

* Wheat markets could get fresh direction on Friday from a crop report from Statistics Canada, expected to show the country's harvest has continued to swell.

* November feed wheat futures in London were off 1.14 pounds or 0.7 percent at 158.50 pounds a tonne. (Reporting by Nigel Hunt in London, Gus Trompiz in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; editing by James Jukwey)