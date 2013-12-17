LONDON Dec 17 Wheat prices in western Europe were lower on Tuesday as the strength of the euro raised concerns that top importer Egypt may opt for Black Sea supplies at its latest tender.

* Dealers said there also appeared to be more than sufficient supplies globally of wheat, noting prices on the Chicago Board of Trade hit contract lows on Tuesday.

* "Wheat prices in Paris have fallen in the past two weeks in response to perceived ample supply, both now and in the future, despite high EU exports," Commerzbank said in a report.

* March wheat futures on Euronext stood 1.25 euros or 0.6 percent lower at 202.75 euros a tonne at 1453 GMT.

* The euro remained within sight of a six-week high against the dollar struck last week, curbing the competitiveness of euro zone wheat on dollar-priced export markets.

* Strong exports have helped Paris futures hold up better than U.S. prices this month, but the euro-dollar rate raised doubts about French prospects in Wednesday's tender by state Egyptian buyer GASC.

* "Today, the MATIF (Euronext) wheat traders should be focused on the GASC tender, as French wheat is losing competitiveness due to the MATIF prices and the euro strength," Arnaud Saulais of Starsupply Commodity Brokers said in a note.

* Current export activity, however, kept cash prices in France firm, and was illustrated by a long line-up of port loadings, traders said.

* Feed wheat futures in London were supported by the weakness of sterling with May up 0.45 pounds or 0.3 percent at 166.85 pounds a tonne.

* Sterling fell against the dollar and slipped towards a one-month trough versus the euro on Tuesday after data showed UK annual inflation slowed in November to its lowest in four years.

* German wheat premiums were again supported by the good export outlook but with the market slowing down ahead of the Christmas holidays.

* Standard milling wheat for January delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale at 4 euros over the Paris March contract , up 0.5 euro.

* "Premiums have recovered to the level they held all last week with the EU's export prospects still good as underlined by the latest news about Russian grain prices rising and exports expected to fall," one German trader said.

* "The euro's continued strength is the main factor which could spoil the export outlook," the trader added.

* Polish wheat prices fell in the last week on increased farmer selling while mills and feed makers lowered purchase prices to get deals finished before the Christmas holidays, traders said.

* Milling wheat for December delivery fell 10 zloty a tonne (2 euros) to 800 to 810 zloty a tonne (191 to 193.5 euros) delivered to mills.

* Export wheat prices were little changed at 820 to 840 zloty a tonne (196 to 201 euros) delivered to Baltic Sea ports in December and at 845 zloty a tonne (202 euros) for January delivery to Baltic ports.

* "There was more willingness among farmers to sell in the last week as the Christmas holiday approaches, with market talk that the Polish EU subsidy payments were processed slightly later than expected this December so some farmers decided to sell more of their stored grains," one Polish trader said.

* "The weather is excellent with mild temperatures and enough moisture, so grain looks very good on the fields and in normal weather patterns in coming months we will have another good crop in the summer." (Reporting by Nigel Hunt in London, Gus Trompiz and Valerie Parent in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg, editing by William Hardy)