* Triple-digit heat in southwestern US Midwest
* Minimal showers predicted for eastern Midwest
* No significant rains for next 10 days
* Pollinating corn hurting
* Pod setting soybeans threatened
By Sam Nelson
CHICAGO, June 29 Extreme heat and dryness will continue to
deteriorate corn and soybean crops in much of the U.S. Midwest over at least the
next week, with only minor amounts of rain seen for drought-plagued Indiana and
Ohio, an agricultural meteorologist predicted Friday.
"It's a little wetter forecast for the eastern Midwest over the next 10
days, but only 0.10 to 0.25 inch daily, which won't help much," said Don Keeney,
meteorologist for MDA EarthSat Weather.
The mercury will again hit the triple digits.
"High temperatures in St. Louis, Missouri will reach 104 to 106 degrees
Fahrenheit today through the weekend, with 99 degrees early next week but back
above 100 F by next Wednesday," he predicted.
No significant rainfall was expected elsewhere in the Midwest for at least
the next 10 days, Keeney said.
Commodity Weather Group on Friday said heat would stress the western
two-thirds of the Midwest and hamper corn pollination next week. Heat and
dryness in the Delta was threatening early pod setting of soybeans.
A break in the heat was expected in the next 11 to 15 days, but rains were
still likely to be limited, according to CWG.
The lingering dryness and this week's turn to extreme heat was harming the
corn and soybean crops, especially corn which was entering its critical
pollination or reproductive stage of development.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday said 56 percent of the domestic
corn crop was in good-to-excellent condition, down 7 percentage points from the
previous week.
Soybean conditions declined as well, and crop experts expected further
deterioration under a baking sun in roughly the southern half of the Midwest.
And the incoming heat wave will speed crop losses.
Chicago Board of Trade new-crop December corn futures have soared
nearly 30 percent or $1.50 per bushel since the middle of June because of the
prospect for crop losses due to the drought and heat.
Analysts were scaling back their estimates for this year's domestic corn
production as drought lingered.
(Reporting By Sam Nelson; Editing by John Picinich)