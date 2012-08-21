Aug 21 Spot basis bids for soybeans shipped by barge to the U.S. Gulf Coast were firm early on Tuesday on tight nearby supplies with slow barge movement on the drought-parched Mississippi River, traders said. * CIF corn basis bids were about steady capped by slow demand from Gulf exporters and ample available supplies from the southern U.S. harvest. * CIF wheat basis bids were mostly steady, underpinned by slow grain movement. * Barge traffic restricted by low water on the lower Mississippi River. Numerous vessels have run aground and dredging was underway at some locations, which was slowing barge movement. * Barge drafts restricted to 9 feet (2.7 meters) on much of the Mississippi and barge tow sizes also restricted due to low water. * Safety zone in effect near Greenville, Mississippi, with southbound traffic restricted to daylight hours only between mile markers 530 to 535, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. The area was temporarily closed by the Coast Guard on Monday, leading to a backup of nearly 100 vessels. * August-loaded soybean barges, which may not arrive at the Gulf until early September, were lightly bid around 130 over CBOT November, steady with Monday. * Afloat soybean barges for arrival at the Gulf by Thursday traded at 135 cents a bushel over CBOT November, up at least 5 cents from nearby bids on Monday but below afloat trades as high as 160 over last week. * CIF basis bids for August corn barges were flat at 30 cents a bushel over CBOT September futures. The spot bid was at a 16-cent discount to first-half September barges. To check displays of CIF basis, click on following: U.S. CIF Gulf soybeans U.S. CIF Gulf corn U.S. CIF Gulf SRW wheat U.S. CIF Gulf HRW wheat LINKS * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain * U.S. grain export summary * Brazil soybean export prices * Brazil corn export prices * U.S. barge freight (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)