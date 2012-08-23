Aug 23 Basis bids for corn shipped by barge to the U.S. Gulf Coast were steady to higher firm early on Thursday, underpinned by weaker futures prices and firm barge freight rates, traders said. * CIF soybean basis bids were mostly steady to weak, with nearby values easing further from recent highs as export demand shifts more to shipments early in the 2012/13 marketing year. * CIF wheat basis bids were quietly steady. * Barge freight rates had a firm tone after jumping a day earlier on improved demand for empty barges and persistent navigation delays on drought-parched Midwest rivers. * Barge traffic restricted by low water, particularly on the lower Mississippi River. Numerous vessels have run aground and dredging was under way at some locations, which was slowing barge movement. * Barge drafts restricted to 9 feet (2.7 meters) on much of the Mississippi and barge tow sizes also restricted due to low water. Lighter barge draft restrictions were unlikely as many tow boats have drafts of at least nine feet. * CIF basis bids for August corn barges were up 2 cents at 37 cents a bushel over Chicago Board of Trade September futures. * August-loaded soybean barges, which may not arrive at the Gulf until early September, were lightly bid around 105 over CBOT November, down 5 cents from a day earlier. * USDA on Thursday confirmed private sales of 165,000 tonnes U.S. soybeans to China and 202,000 tonnes to unknown destinations, both for shipment in 2012/13. To check displays of CIF basis, click on following: U.S. CIF Gulf soybeans U.S. CIF Gulf corn U.S. CIF Gulf SRW wheat U.S. CIF Gulf HRW wheat LINKS * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain * U.S. grain export summary * Brazil soybean export prices * Brazil corn export prices * U.S. barge freight (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Marguerita Choy)