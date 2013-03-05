March 5 The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME Group Inc) on Tuesday announced it would reduce grain and oilseed trading hours, pending CFTC review, effective April 8, 2013.

CME said pending feedback from customers and interested parties, it would reduce the electronic trading on Sunday to Friday to 7:00 p.m. CST to 7:45 a.m. CST. It will provide a break in electronic trading from 7:45 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

CME floor and CME Globex trading will take place from 8:30 a.m. CST to 1:15 p.m. CST, according to the CME.

Daily settlements for CME Globex and floor trading of products will be based on market activity at or around 1:15 p.m CST each day. Mini-sized corn, mini-sized soybean and mini-sized wheat will continue to trade on CME Globex and on the floor until 1:45 p.m. CST.