* India seen buying more wheat, record volumes of vegoils
* Global biodiesel consumption to rise on U.S., Indonesia
moves
* Argentina's export tax cuts will cap gains in soybean
prices
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Dec 18 After suffering a market
drubbing this year, agricultural commodities could see some
green shoots of recovery in 2016 as higher consumption, biofuel
mandates and unfriendly crop weather drive up wheat and
vegetable oil prices from multi-year lows.
Yields for both farm commodities are already on the wane,
with dryness linked to an El Nino weather event and unseasonal
rains covering key growing areas in the Black Sea region,
Southeast Asia, India and Australia.
Responding to the threat to supply, benchmark wheat prices
have risen 7 percent from their lowest since June 2010 hit
earlier this month, while palm oil futures have surged
almost 30 percent from a six-year trough plumbed in August.
"We could easily see a 10 to 20-percent rally in wheat
prices," said Paul Deane, senior agricultural economist at ANZ
Bank in Melbourne. "The market at some point in the next three
months is likely to get excited over the Black Sea and Indian
crops, you could get a bit of spike."
India, which accounts for more than 10 percent of the global
wheat output, is set to see a second consecutive annual drop in
production next year. Traders have started talking about higher
imports after the country in 2015 made its largest purchases in
more than a decade.
But the wheat market's gains may not be sustainable, ANZ's
Deane cautioned, given the stocks built up from bumper global
harvests over the past four years.
"It is going to take a major weather event somewhere to get
the market going, that could be a year or two down the track."
For now, however, the El Nino will underpin prices, with
production in the world's No.4 exporter, Australia, down by 15
percent this year due to the weather event.
PALM OIL PRICES TO RISE
The El Nino, or a warming of sea-surface temperatures in the
Pacific, usually leads to dry weather across Asia, unhinging
supply chains of commodities. Wheat and palm oil prices had
soared more than 40 percent in 2010, partly due to an El Nino.
Oil palm trees take about nine months to show stress due to
drought, indicating that the impact of the current El Nino on
yields in top producers Indonesia and Malaysia will be evident
in the second half of 2016, analysts said.
This will buoy prices because around the same time India
will be hungry for more edible oil and Indonesia will be using
larger volumes of palm oil to make biodiesel, they added.
"We are bullish on vegetable oil, our view is India will be
importing record volumes because they have issues with their
rapeseed crop," said Adam Davis, a senior analyst at Merricks
Capital, a Melbourne-based fund that manages $350 million.
"Increases in biodiesel demand in Indonesia and changes in
U.S. legislation will mean more use of vegetable oil."
Indonesia has been pushing for greater use of biodiesel to
cut its fossil fuel import bill and create more demand for palm
oil, while a renewal of a U.S. biodiesel tax credit would lead
to a rise in soyoil uptake for blending purposes in the country.
But slowing economic growth in major vegetable oil consumer
China and a move by big soybean producer Argentina to reduce
export taxes are likely to keep a lid on prices.
"China's pace of soybean imports has been strong in the past
few years. It might take a breather next year," said Deane.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)