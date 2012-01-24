(Adds Benelux, updates prices)
(Updates prices)
AMSTERDAM, Jan 24 European milling wheat
futures rose to a four-month high in afternoon trade on Tuesday
as an easing in the euro and short-covering in Chicago breathed
some life into the Paris market, traders said.
* But operators remained cautious about further gains given
a lack of fresh fundamental support.
* March milling wheat was up 2.25 euros or 1.12
percent at 203.75 euros a tonne by 1644 GMT, having risen
earlier to 204.50 euros, a level not seen for the contract since
Sept. 13.
* The rise took the benchmark contract through resistance at
203.50 euros, although traders said this would have to be
confirmed at the close.
* "We woke up with Chicago at 4.30 pm," a French trader
said, referring to the opening of U.S. trade. "There are
technical factors in Chicago with the breaching of resistance at
$6.25 and short-covering by funds."
* U.S. wheat climbed about 2 percent in early Chicago
trading.
* Traders said Paris-based futures were supported by a lack
of offers on the French cash market, despite attractive physical
premiums.
* But operators were sceptical about the Parisian market
rising further given that U.S. markets have fallen more broadly
since the release of a bearish U.S. government report earlier
this month.
* "Without a weather problem and provided oil prices stop
rising, the wheat market keeps a downwards potential," French
analyst Agritel Michel Portier said, arguing that the firmness
in oil prices was the key driver of grains markets.
* The euro hit a near three-week peak in volatile trade
versus the dollar on Tuesday, as a survey of the euro zone
service sector topped forecasts and eased fears of a recession,
before falling back as markets remained edgy.
* Rapeseed futures edged higher but were capped by a drop in
crude oil and U.S. soybeans, with the latter cooled
by reports of heavier-than-expected rain in drought-hit
Argentina.
* The most active May rapeseed contract was up 0.75
euros or 0.17 percent at 437.00 euros.
GERMANY
* Germany's market firmed as Paris and U.S. futures rose
with underlying support again coming from brisk feed wheat
demand in north Germany.
* Standard bread-quality milling wheat for February delivery
in Hamburg was offered for sale up two euros at 207 euros a
tonne with buyers at around 205 euros.
* Strong demand from animal feed makers was once more
keeping feed wheat prices above milling wheat in parts of the
country, a pattern seen for most of last week.
* Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg
market near the Netherlands was offered for sale over milling
wheat at 208 euros a tonne with buyers around 206 euros.
* "There is demand again from animal feed producers for feed
wheat for nearby delivery," one German trader said. "The feed
industry and feed trade appears to be short wheat, with some
buyers seeking delivery by Feb. 10 with no extensions possible."
* "Demand for milling wheat is more restrained with the
stronger euro and rising EU prices again making the export
outlook darker. U.S. Pacific wheat looks the cheapest in the
export market at the moment."
* Milling wheat in regions close to South Oldenburg is
being sold as feed, traders said. They said Russian and
Ukrainian feed grain prices are firm and some feed grain demand
is being switched back to the EU.
BENELUX
* Dutch and Belgian feed wheat prices were between two and
five euros higher compared to last week, traders said.
* Dutch feed wheat for deliveries in March was traded at 205
euros a tonne, while new crop was traded between 185 and 187
euros a tonne.
* In Belgium, February and March contracts were traded at
210 euros a tonne while new crop for September through December
deliveries was traded at 187 euros a tonne.
* "The weather in Argentina is the main concern," one trader
said. "The market is also looking at Russia, and how much wheat
they have for exports."
* Prices as of 1650 GMT
Product Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct
Paris wheat 198.50 2.75 +1.40 248.75 -20.20
London wheat 161.00 1.50 +0.94 202.00 -20.30
Paris maize 202.50 1.00 +0.50 234.50 -13.65
Paris rape 437.00 0.75 +0.17 484.25 -9.76
CBOT wheat 647.50 9.75 +1.53 820.75 -21.11
CBOT corn 636.25 10.50 +1.68 636.50 -0.04
CBOT soybeans 1224.25 -1.25 -0.10 1403.00 -12.74
Crude oil 98.94 -0.64 -0.64 91.38 8.27
Euro/dlr 1.30 -0.11 -7.91 1.34 -2.81
* All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat
in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel.
(Reporting by Valerie Parent in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg
and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam; editing by Keiron Henderson)