AMSTERDAM, Jan 24 European milling wheat futures rose to a four-month high in afternoon trade on Tuesday as an easing in the euro and short-covering in Chicago breathed some life into the Paris market, traders said.

* But operators remained cautious about further gains given a lack of fresh fundamental support.

* March milling wheat was up 2.25 euros or 1.12 percent at 203.75 euros a tonne by 1644 GMT, having risen earlier to 204.50 euros, a level not seen for the contract since Sept. 13.

* The rise took the benchmark contract through resistance at 203.50 euros, although traders said this would have to be confirmed at the close.

* "We woke up with Chicago at 4.30 pm," a French trader said, referring to the opening of U.S. trade. "There are technical factors in Chicago with the breaching of resistance at $6.25 and short-covering by funds."

* U.S. wheat climbed about 2 percent in early Chicago trading.

* Traders said Paris-based futures were supported by a lack of offers on the French cash market, despite attractive physical premiums.

* But operators were sceptical about the Parisian market rising further given that U.S. markets have fallen more broadly since the release of a bearish U.S. government report earlier this month.

* "Without a weather problem and provided oil prices stop rising, the wheat market keeps a downwards potential," French analyst Agritel Michel Portier said, arguing that the firmness in oil prices was the key driver of grains markets.

* The euro hit a near three-week peak in volatile trade versus the dollar on Tuesday, as a survey of the euro zone service sector topped forecasts and eased fears of a recession, before falling back as markets remained edgy.

* Rapeseed futures edged higher but were capped by a drop in crude oil and U.S. soybeans, with the latter cooled by reports of heavier-than-expected rain in drought-hit Argentina.

* The most active May rapeseed contract was up 0.75 euros or 0.17 percent at 437.00 euros.

GERMANY

* Germany's market firmed as Paris and U.S. futures rose with underlying support again coming from brisk feed wheat demand in north Germany.

* Standard bread-quality milling wheat for February delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale up two euros at 207 euros a tonne with buyers at around 205 euros.

* Strong demand from animal feed makers was once more keeping feed wheat prices above milling wheat in parts of the country, a pattern seen for most of last week.

* Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered for sale over milling wheat at 208 euros a tonne with buyers around 206 euros.

* "There is demand again from animal feed producers for feed wheat for nearby delivery," one German trader said. "The feed industry and feed trade appears to be short wheat, with some buyers seeking delivery by Feb. 10 with no extensions possible."

* "Demand for milling wheat is more restrained with the stronger euro and rising EU prices again making the export outlook darker. U.S. Pacific wheat looks the cheapest in the export market at the moment."

* Milling wheat in regions close to South Oldenburg is being sold as feed, traders said. They said Russian and Ukrainian feed grain prices are firm and some feed grain demand is being switched back to the EU.

BENELUX

* Dutch and Belgian feed wheat prices were between two and five euros higher compared to last week, traders said.

* Dutch feed wheat for deliveries in March was traded at 205 euros a tonne, while new crop was traded between 185 and 187 euros a tonne.

* In Belgium, February and March contracts were traded at 210 euros a tonne while new crop for September through December deliveries was traded at 187 euros a tonne.

* "The weather in Argentina is the main concern," one trader said. "The market is also looking at Russia, and how much wheat they have for exports."

* Prices as of 1650 GMT

Product Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 198.50 2.75 +1.40 248.75 -20.20 London wheat 161.00 1.50 +0.94 202.00 -20.30 Paris maize 202.50 1.00 +0.50 234.50 -13.65 Paris rape 437.00 0.75 +0.17 484.25 -9.76 CBOT wheat 647.50 9.75 +1.53 820.75 -21.11 CBOT corn 636.25 10.50 +1.68 636.50 -0.04 CBOT soybeans 1224.25 -1.25 -0.10 1403.00 -12.74 Crude oil 98.94 -0.64 -0.64 91.38 8.27 Euro/dlr 1.30 -0.11 -7.91 1.34 -2.81 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel.

