AMSTERDAM, Jan 17 European wheat prices
edged higher on Tuesday following strong U.S. grains prices and
higher crude oil, shrugging off a strong rise of the euro
against the dollar which makes euro-denominated goods less
competitive on the world market.
* By 1302 GMT, the benchmark contract March was 1.00
euros, or 0.5 percent, higher at 199.25 euros a tonne. Traders
said a lot of the volume was for against actual (AA) contracts.
* The psychological resistance on March was at 200 euros
while the technical one was at 203.75 euros, a level last hit on
Thursday, traders said.
* In Chicago, U.S. wheat futures rose after corn and
soybeans were boosted by forecasts of persistent dry weather in
Argentina and Brazil in coming days. Front month March corn
was up 1.4 percent at $6.10-3/4 a bushel.
* "Chicago is helping us. There is a rise in the euro but
there are other key dates this week which could lead to other
movements," one Euronext trader said.
* A new weekly bond auction in France later this week will
be particularly watched after France's downgrade last week by
ratings agency Standard & Poor's.
* Worries about drought in Argentina, the world's No. 2
corn-exporting country, persisted after local meteorologists
said it would worsen this week, dashing hopes that rain in the
days ahead might be strong enough to revive parched corn and soy
fields.
* "It's clear that it's rain and drought in South America
which is driving the market," said French analyst Alexandre
Marie from Offre et Demande Agricole.
* The euro jumped versus the dollar on Tuesday after a
strong reading of German business sentiment suggested the euro
zone's largest economy was improving in the face of the region's
debt crisis.
* Better economic sentiment also buoyed by
stronger-than-expected economic growth in China also supported
stock markets and crude oil prices with the light Brent gaining
2.3 percent, the French stock market index up 1.35
percent and the pan-European index up 0.8 percent
.
* Tunisia's state grains agency is in the market to purchase
125,000 tonnes of durum wheat for shipment between February and
April. Results were expected later on Tuesday.
* About a third of Ukraine's winter grain crops are in poor
condition as of mid-January due to a severe drought that hit the
country during sowing, analyst UkrAgroConsult said on Tuesday.
* Euronext rapeseed futures <0#COM:> were also firmer with
front-month February up 0.3 percent at 451.50 euros a
tonne, supported by the surge in crude oil prices and the expiry
of options on the contract on Monday.
GERMANY
* Germany's market rose in line with Paris, with support
also coming from low farmer selling and strong feed wheat
demand.
* Standard bread-quality milling wheat for January delivery
in Hamburg was offered for sale up two euros at 204 euros a
tonne with buyers at around 202 euros.
*"We have stronger outside markets today and farmers are
asking proud prices for their remaining old crop supplies," one
trader said. "People are a little reserved and waiting to see
how the U.S. markets open after their holiday, with more support
from the Argentine drought seen possible."
* The weaker trend in the euro will make the export outlook
more positive at a time when competition from rivals like
Argentina is weakening, traders said.
* Short-covering by animal feed makers was keeping German
feed wheat prices at the same level or even higher than milling
wheat, continuing a pattern seen last week.
* Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg
market near the Netherlands was offered for sale over milling
wheat at 205 euros a tonne with buyers around 203 euros.
* "We are seeing continued feed wheat short-covering which
is meeting low farmer selling," another trader said.
* Prices as of 1250 GMT
Product Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct
Paris wheat 195.25 0.00 +0.00 248.75 -21.51
London wheat 0.00 -155.10 -100.00 202.00 -100.00
Paris maize 202.50 0.75 +0.37 234.50 -13.65
Paris rape 438.00 2.50 +0.57 484.25 -9.55
CBOT wheat 632.50 8.25 +1.32 820.75 -22.94
CBOT corn 614.00 7.50 +1.24 636.50 -3.53
CBOT soybeans 1185.25 17.50 +1.50 1403.00 -15.52
Crude oil 100.69 1.99 +2.02 91.38 10.19
Euro/dlr 1.28 -0.13 -9.43 1.34 -4.41
* All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris
futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per
tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel.
(Reporting by Valerie Parent and Gus Trompiz in Paris, Michael
Hogan in Hamburg and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam; editing by
Keiron Henderson)