March 23 U.S. soybean export premiums at the Gulf Coast were steady to firm on Friday amid higher CIF basis values and reduced South American production, traders said.

* Nearby CIF soybean basis bids climbed another 2 cents a bushel, adding to similar gains a day earlier, on tight supplies in the export pipeline and demand from at least one short-bought exporter. Farmer sales slowed this week as futures fell.

* Chicago Board of Trade soy futures rallied, partly on new reports of disappointing yields in Brazil and Argentina. Recent private forecasts have pegged both crops below USDA's most recent estimates.

* Prices for spring and summer shipments of soybeans from Brazil and Argentina remain at a discount to U.S. prices, but tight capacity is seen diverting demand to U.S. soy at times.

* China bought a cargo of U.S. soybeans late this week for April shipment from the Pacific Northwest, traders said. Talk of some Chinese demand for June-July cargoes from the U.S. Gulf, but no sales could be confirmed, they said.

* South Korea seeking 50,000 tonnes non-genetically modified soybeans for arrival from January through March 2013 via tenders closing on March 30.

* Argentine grain truckers ended a four-day strike over hauling rates that had delayed deliveries to ports. There was no market impact as the main harvest was weeks away and exporters filled loading obligations with stocks in port.

CORN, WHEAT

* Corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were flat on routine demand from regular importers including Japan and Mexico, traders said.

* Mexico booked 400,000 tonnes of South African corn in recent weeks at substantially below U.S. and Argentine prices, according to trade sources.

* Wheat export premiums were mostly steady, underpinned by good demand prospects as several large importers were short-bought for nearby needs, traders said.

* Few tender wins for U.S. wheat this week as cheaper supplies from South America captured sales to North Africa and Middle East. But traders noted U.S. wheat was well positioned to trade in upcoming tenders. Egypt and Iraq may tender as soon as next week. Iran also seen still seeking supplies.

* Morocco launched a tender to buy 180,000 tonnes soft wheat closing on April 10. Traders said European wheat would likely be the front-runner for the business.

To check displays of FOB basis, click on following:

U.S. FOB Gulf corn

U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans

U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat

U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat

LINKS

* FOB U.S. Gulf Grain

* U.S. grain export summary

* Brazil soybean export prices

* Brazil corn export prices

* Argentine grain prices

* Russian grain prices (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Dale Hudson)