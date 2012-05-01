May 1 Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were steady in quiet trade on Tuesday amid May Day holidays around much of the world, including top importer China and key exporters Brazil and Argentina, traders said.

* Chinese soybean demand seen rising on Wednesday as traders return from holiday, with basis values likely to remain supported by tight supplies, traders said.

* Chinese importer increasingly focused on new-crop U.S. soybeans. But some old-crop sales still likely in the near term as South American supplies were getting tighter, analysts Oil World said.

* Noted crop forecaster Michael Cordonnier cut his Argentine soy crop forecast to 40 million tonnes, down 1.5 million, and his Brazilian soy crop outlook to 65 million, down 1 million.

* USDA on Tuesday confirmed private sales of 110,000 tonnes new-crop U.S. soybeans to China. The announcement came a day after USDA confirmed 220,000 tonnes in new-crop sales to China.

CORN, WHEAT

* U.S. Gulf corn export premiums remained supported by tight old-crop supplies and a lack of farmer selling, although export demand was mostly quiet on Tuesday, traders said.

* Chinese demand for imported U.S. corn muted after prices rallied from recent lows.

* Two South Korean feedmakers seeking a total of up to 265,000 tonnes corn via tenders closing on Wednesday.

* Argentine corn prices about $25 per tonne discount to U.S. prices. Brazilian summer corn crop also available at a considerable discount, traders said.

* Wheat export premiums were unchanged at the Gulf Coast, with the market firmly underpinned by solid export prospects as U.S. prices were competitive on world markets.

* USDA confirmed the private sale of 110,000 tonnes U.S. hard red winter wheat to Saudi Arabia in the earliest new-crop sales to the kingdom in at least 20 years.

* CME Group confirmed plans to expand trading hours for grain futures to 22 hours a day from May 14.

* Russian grain prices (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; editing by Jim Marshall)