May 4 Corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were higher for a second straight day on Friday, rising on the back of soaring CIF basis values amid tight old-crop supplies, traders said.

* Offers for corn in some summer shipping periods were ill-defined or unquoted as grain was very difficult to source or unavailable.

* June-shipped corn at the Gulf was nomimally offered around 105 to 110 cents a bushel FOB over Chicago Board of Trade July futures, up 5 to 10 cents from the previous day. CIF May barges traded as high as 104 over on Friday.

* Exporters struggling to source corn to load vessels arriving at the Gulf over the next several weeks. Farmer sales remain limited, even as nearby futures spiked.

* USDA on Friday confirmed private sales of optional-origin corn to Mexico, 116,000 tonnes U.S. corn to South Korea, both for 2012/13 shipment.

* Wheat export premiums at the Gulf Coast were mostly steady to firm on good export demand and tight old-crop supplies, traders said.

* Several key importers in the Middle East and North Africa were short-bought for shipments through July, with strong sales prospects for U.S. wheat amid prices on the world market.

* Wheat tenders by Lebanon and Jordan close next week, although traders said they may favor Black Sea wheat.

* Soybean export premiums at the Gulf were unchanged amid an end-of-week lull in demand from China after the world's top importer bought numerous, mostly new-crop U.S. cargoes earlier in the week, traders said.

* USDA early on Friday confirmed private sales of 120,000 tonnes U.S. soybeans to an unknown destination for 2012/13 shipment. Traders said the buyer was likely China.

* Russian grain prices (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by David Gregorio)