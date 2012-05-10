May 10 Corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast eased on Thursday along with lower nearby CIF barge basis values as pressure from slow export demand for near-term shipments overshadowed support from tight old-crop supplies, traders said.

* But nearby FOB corn basis offers at the Gulf remained high as limited supplies remaining from last year's harvest made it difficult for exporters to source grain.

* Farmer sales of corn were slow as futures prices slid on Thursday to the lowest levels in more than a year after USDA unexpectedly raised its old-crop stocks estimate and projected a record-large crop next year and a huge jump in stocks then.

* USDA raised its view of Chinese corn imports to 5 million tonnes in 2011/12, as expected, and to 7 million tonnes in 2012/13, near the low end of trade expectations.

* Export demand was largely sluggish from all but the regular U.S. corn customers. Significantly lower new-crop corn prices encouraging most importers to wait to book purchases or substitute with cheaper grains such as feed wheat.

* U.S. corn net export sales last week plunged to a three-week low of just under 300,000 tonnes, USDA said.

* South Korean feedmakers KFA bought and MFG bought 55,000 and 70,000 tonnes of optional-origin corn via tenders on Thursday.

SOYBEANS, WHEAT

* Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were steady to lower amid a lull in demand following a surge in prices.

* Poor Chinese crushing margins for July to September imports limited demand from the world's top buyer.

* Soybean imports by China in April rose to 4.88 million tonnes, according to customs data. May imports seen rising to between 5.7 million and 6 million tonnes, the think tank CNGOIC said.

* A group of workers at Argentina's key Rosario port began a strike on Thursday over wages, an action that, if prolonged, could disrupt grain exports.

* Wheat export premiums at the Gulf were firm amid solid export demand as U.S. prices are competitive on the world market, traders said.

* Traders are eyeing an Iraqi tender for at least 50,000 tonnes of wheat that closes on Sunday. Hard red winter wheat prices likely to be competitive in the tender, traders said.

* Jordan seeking to buy 100,000 tonnes wheat via a tender that closes next Wednesday. Traders said that tender favors new-crop Black Sea or European wheat, which also has a freight advantage over U.S. wheat into the country.

* Russian grain prices (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)