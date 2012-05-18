May 18 Export premiums for corn and wheat were
steady at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Friday, holding recent gains on
concerns of tight global grain supplies, but sharply higher
futures chilled any buying interest, traders said.
* FOB soybeans were also largely flat, with top soy buyer
China said to have bought one cargo of U.S. beans.
* Corn premiums remain near record highs and could rise
above the historic levels seen last summer as old-crop corn
supplies dwindle to a 16-year low.
* The early hard red winter wheat harvest is progressing in
the southern U.S. Plains and that may pressure premiums in the
coming days even as hot and dry weather reduces yields in
still-developing fields.
* A spike in farmer sales of corn would also weigh on corn
premiums next week. Bids in the CIF barge market ended weaker on
Friday after rising sharply on Thursday.
* U.S. wheat surged on Friday to post its biggest weekly
gain in 16 years, adding about 17 percent to prices and notching
an eight-month high as hot and dry weather stoked fears about
production losses in the U.S. Plains and Russia.
To check displays of FOB basis, click on following:
U.S. FOB Gulf corn
U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans
U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat
U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat
LINKS
* FOB U.S. Gulf Grain
* U.S. grain export summary
* Brazil soybean export prices
* Brazil corn export prices
* Argentine grain prices
* Russian grain prices
(Reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago; Editing by David
Gregorio)