May 21 Soft red winter wheat export premiums eased at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Monday, pressured by the approaching harvest, while corn and soybean premiums held mostly steady, traders said.

* SRW wheat offers declined by 5 cents per bushel for nearby shipments on ideas that supplies will become more plentiful as farmers begin gathering the crop in the mid-South region.

* Premiums for hard red winter wheat remained steady, underpinned by concerns of lower yields in the southern U.S. Plains as well as an announcement by USDA of a sale of 100,000 tonnes of U.S. wheat sold to Iraq, which was thought to be part of a tender late last week.

* Largely higher futures, with wheat rising the sixth straight day, capped export demand for each commodity, with traders describing a quiet start to the week in the export market.

* However, corn and soybean premiums could come under pressure in the coming days after bids for both crops eased in the CIF barge market.

* U.S. farmers planted corn and soybeans in record time last week as they took advantage of the warm, dry weather throughout the U.S. Midwest, Monday's weekly USDA planting data showed.

* Russian grain prices (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago; Editing by David Gregorio)