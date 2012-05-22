May 22 Export premiums for corn, soybeans and wheat were steady to lower at the U.S. Gulf on Tuesday amid waning demand and cheaper supplies elsewhere in the world, traders said.

* Importers are delaying purchases of U.S. supplies if possible in the hopes that prices will decline as the corn and soy crops develop further. Cheaper wheat from Russia and corn from South America also helped pressure premiums.

* Soft red winter wheat offers were as much as 10 cents per bushel lower as the harvest neared.

* FOB soybean offers were down 6 cents for shipments in June and July, following recent losses in the CIF barge market, while corn offers eased 5 cents.

* Russia is expected to harvest 53 million tonnes of wheat in the 2012/2013 agricultural year, down from 56 million tonnes in the current year, but exports will decline even more because stocks have been decimated, top Russian grain analysts said on Tuesday.

