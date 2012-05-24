May 24 Corn export premiums were down sharply at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Thursday, pressured by slow demand and better supplies in the export pipeline, traders said.

* Many importers are buying cheaper supplies from South America until U.S. corn supplies become more plentiful during harvest later this year. Meanwhile, some commercial elevators in the United States have sold parts of their holdings on ideas that prices may decline further than the six-month low hit Thursday.

* Corn export premiums were down 10 cents per bushel for shipments in June through the first half of August.

* Soybean premiums were steady to firm, supported by thin supplies in the pipeline and steady export demand.

* Soft red winter wheat premiums were flat after declining in recent days on the approaching harvest. Hard red winter wheat premiums were steady, with not enough wheat harvested yet to pressure the basis.

* USDA put export sales of soybeans last week at 40 percent more than the previous week but narrowly below trade expectations, while corn sales fell below estimates and were smallest in two weeks. (ID:nEAP10AO05) (ID:nL1E8GN8MN) Exports of all varieties of U.S. wheat totaled 829,000 tonnes, the most in 14 months, led by new-crop purchases of 200,000 tonnes of hard red winter wheat to Iraq and 94,000 tonnes of hard red spring wheat to China.

(Reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago)