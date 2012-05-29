May 29 Export premiums for corn shipped by barge to the U.S. Gulf fell by as much as 10 cents per bushel on Tuesday as prices adjusted to a slump in CBOT July futures, traders said.

* Offers for June and July shipment corn fell by three cents per bushel, while prices for first- and last-half August shipments tumbled by 10 cents.

* "It's because of the liquidation in the July," a corn trader said.

* CBOT July corn futures tumbled 16 cents to finish the day at $5.62-1/2 per bushel on long liquidation amid forecasts for rain in the Midwest this week.

* Soybean basis offers were steady on routine demand.

* Hard red winter wheat basis offers were down 5 cents per bushel for July through September shipments, while those for soft red winter wheat were down 5 cents.

* Traders said the wheat market was pressured by the advancing harvest.

* Russian grain prices (Reporting by K.T. Arasu in Chicago; editing by Jim Marshall)