May 30 Export premiums for corn shipped by barge to the U.S. Gulf were flat to weaker on Wednesday as dull export demand pressured the market, traders said.

* South American corn currently available at a discount to U.S. prices so new sales have been minimal. Brazilian corn offered at a 40 to 60 cent per bushel discount to U.S., traders said.

* Asian feedmakers expected to buy more corn from September forward and less feed wheat amid an expected record-large corn harvest.

* CBOT July corn futures shed 3 cents a bushel after tumbling by 16 cents the prior day. Deferred futures contracts posted modest gains on worries about hot, dry weather around the U.S. Midwest corn belt.

* Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were mostly steady on light to moderate demand, traders said.

* Poor Chinese crushing margins limiting demand for imported soybeans from the world's largest buyer. China's government grain think tank NCGOIC pegged supplies at Chinese ports up 700,000 tonnes from a month ago, trade sources said.

* Wheat export premiums were steady to weak, with pressure from an advancing harvest in the northern hemisphere.

* Iraq issued a tender to buy at least 50,000 tonnes of wheat, closing on June 12 with offers valid through June 17.

* Weekly U.S. Department of Agriculture export sales report delayed until Friday due to a federal holiday on Monday.

