June 5 Corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf
Coast rose on Tuesday in tandem with a firmer CIF barge basis as
tight supplies of old-crop corn and lower futures prices
supported values, traders said.
* Export interest for U.S. Gulf corn remained mostly slow as
lower prices in South America undercut demand. Brazilian corn
offered at $20 to $30 per tonne FOB discount to U.S.
* Brazil's government raised its corn crop estimate to a
record 67.79 million tonnes after a huge jump in seeding of the
winter crop, which will be harvested in coming weeks.
Traders said exports could begin in late July.
* FOB corn basis offers at the Gulf rose to 85 cents a
bushel over Chicago Board of Trade July futures, up about
5 cents from the previous day, traders said.
* CIF basis bids for first-half June corn barges at the Gulf
were 80 over, up 4 cents on the day. Last-half June corn barges
traded as high as 80 over and rebid at 81 over, up 5 cents from
Monday, traders said.
* Argentine farmers called a one-week freeze on grain sales
to protest agricultural policy. The strike
caused some delays to grain loadings, traders said.
* Soybean export premiums at the Gulf mostly held steady,
with poor near-term crush margins at Chinese processors limiting
demand for spot shipments.
* Analysts Oil World said U.S. soybean exports in the first
half of the 2012/13 marketing year would reach 33.5 million
tonnes, up 39 percent from the prior year, due to lower South
American supplies.
* Brazil's government trimmed its soy crop outlook due to
drought, but the 66.37-million-tonne view remained above the
USDA's 65 million.
* Wheat export premiums were quietly steady.
(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Dale Hudson)