June 7 Old-crop U.S. soybean export premiums at the Gulf Coast held mostly steady on Thursday, underpinned by routine demand and limited farmer sales which kept supplies in the export pipeline generally tight, traders said.

* China bought at least one cargo of old-crop U.S. soybeans and one new-crop on Thursday, traders said. Most of China's buying has been from South America over the past week, although U.S. sales totaled about three old-crop and four to five new-crop cargoes over the past week.

* China mostly finished with its needed purchases of June and July soy shipments, but still in need of about 1 million tonnes for August, a trader said.

* China expected to import 57.5 million tonnes soybeans in 2012/12, up from 55 million in 2011/12, Sinograin said.

* Farmer strike in Argentina raising concern about delays to export shipments as farmers halt grain and soy sales for a week. Port reserves adequate for now, but truck deliveries to Rosario fell Thursday by 59 percent from a day earlier.

* "We're concerned about getting our boats loaded in a reasonable time. But it won't send any demand up to the U.S. though," said a soybean trader.

* Corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were steady, supported by tight old-crop supplies.

* Offers for nearby corn shipments at the Gulf were thin as supplies were very difficult to source following weeks of slow farmer selling. Scattered sales reported on Thursday as cash prices hit $6.50 a bushel in some areas, but aggressive bidding by domestic corn users kept much of that supply inland.

* Regular corn importers believed to still need shipments of old-crop corn. China eyeing July through September shipments, although no new sales could be confirmed, a trader said.

* U.S. wheat export premiums at the Gulf Coast were quietly steady.

* Saudi Arabia's GSFMO said it may import soft wheat, in addition to the hard wheat it currently imports, to meet local food demand.

* Russian grain prices (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by David Gregorio)