June 13 U.S. corn export premiums at the Gulf
Coast rose on Wednesday in tandem with firmer CIF basis values
which hit a one-month peak amid tight supplies and demand from
short-bought exporters, traders said.
* Offers for nearby export shipments of corn were thin as
old-crop stocks were difficult to source and exporters were
unwilling to risk booking new sales without coverage.
* Mexico was in the market for rail-shipped corn for
September and Japan inquiring about corn for late July or
August, traders said.
* The spot CIF corn basis rallied to a one-month peak amid
slow farmer sales and demand from some short-bought exporters.
Domestic corn basis remains strong.
* U.S. corn prices not competitive with South American
supplies for nearby shipments. Prices for new-crop corn more
competitive, traders said.
* Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were mostly
steady, with slow farmer sales of old-crop soybeans and routine
demand from China underpinning the market, traders said.
* China bought at least one cargo of new-crop U.S. soybeans
on Wednesday following limited buying earlier in the week, one
trader said.
WHEAT
* Wheat export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were about steady,
supported by good export prospects amid competitive U.S. prices,
traders said.
* Egypt's GASC may soon tender for wheat, but purchased
volumes may be small amid good stocks on hand.
* South Korean flour mills seeking 25,100 tonnes U.S.
milling wheat via a tender closing Thursday.
* Algeria seeking a nominal 50,000 tonnes optional-origin
milling wheat via a tender closing Thursday.
* Iraq still considering offers in its wheat tender which
closed on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Bernard Orr)