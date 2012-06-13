June 13 U.S. corn export premiums at the Gulf Coast rose on Wednesday in tandem with firmer CIF basis values which hit a one-month peak amid tight supplies and demand from short-bought exporters, traders said.

* Offers for nearby export shipments of corn were thin as old-crop stocks were difficult to source and exporters were unwilling to risk booking new sales without coverage.

* Mexico was in the market for rail-shipped corn for September and Japan inquiring about corn for late July or August, traders said.

* The spot CIF corn basis rallied to a one-month peak amid slow farmer sales and demand from some short-bought exporters. Domestic corn basis remains strong.

* U.S. corn prices not competitive with South American supplies for nearby shipments. Prices for new-crop corn more competitive, traders said.

* Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were mostly steady, with slow farmer sales of old-crop soybeans and routine demand from China underpinning the market, traders said.

* China bought at least one cargo of new-crop U.S. soybeans on Wednesday following limited buying earlier in the week, one trader said.

WHEAT

* Wheat export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were about steady, supported by good export prospects amid competitive U.S. prices, traders said.

* Egypt's GASC may soon tender for wheat, but purchased volumes may be small amid good stocks on hand.

* South Korean flour mills seeking 25,100 tonnes U.S. milling wheat via a tender closing Thursday.

* Algeria seeking a nominal 50,000 tonnes optional-origin milling wheat via a tender closing Thursday.

* Iraq still considering offers in its wheat tender which closed on Tuesday.

* Russian grain prices (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Bernard Orr)