June 19 U.S. corn export premiums at the Gulf Coast were mostly steady to weaker on Tuesday, pressured by sluggish demand as cheaper grain was available from rival origins, traders said.

* Corn demand blunted further by surging futures prices, which sent many buyers to the sidelines. New-crop December corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade rallied more than 10 percent in two days on worries about crop-damaging weather.

* For July shipments, Brazilian corn at Paranagua port offered at about $234 per tonne, FOB, Argentine corn C-FOBARG-P1 offered around $230 per tonne, FOB. Spot shipments from U.S. Gulf nominally around $274 a tonne, FOB. 2YC-USG-C1

* Nearby U.S. corn basis values remain elevated due to very tight supplies of old-crop grain. Many exporters reluctant to quote old-crop offers as corn was very difficult to source.

* Some farmer selling of old-crop corn reported on Tuesday as futures rallied, but much of that grain absorbed by the domestic market, traders said.

* Some new-crop corn sales also reported. But some farmers in the drought-hit eastern Corn Belt have been buying back forward-sold corn amid uncertainty that they will reap any grain.

SOYBEANS, WHEAT

* Soybean export premiums were steady to weak amid limited export demand and surging futures, which triggered light farmer sales of new-crop soybeans, traders said.

* China may have booked a cargo of new-crop U.S. Gulf soybeans on Tuesday in routine buying, along with at least two cargoes of South American soybeans.

* Strong Chinese demand whittling down soy inventories in the United States and South America, analysts with Oil World said.

* Private exporters sold 140,000 tonnes U.S. soybeans for 2011/12 delivery to unknown destinations, USDA said early Tuesday.

* Wheat export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were mostly steady, underpinned by good demand prospects for U.S. wheat and tight supplies in the marketing pipeline.

* Argentina on Tuesday authorized the export of 6 million tonnes of 2012/13 wheat under its export quota system.

* Australian wheat stocks fell 16 percent in May in the largest monthly draw-down in at least three years, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said.

To check displays of FOB basis, click on following:

U.S. FOB Gulf corn

U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans

U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat

U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat

LINKS

* FOB U.S. Gulf Grain

* U.S. grain export summary

* Brazil soybean export prices

* Brazil corn export prices

* Argentine grain prices

* Russian grain prices (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; editing by Jim Marshall)