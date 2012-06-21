June 21 Slow foreign demand kept U.S. corn export premiums steady to weak at the Gulf Coast on Thursday, traders said.

* Foreign buyers are turning away from pricey U.S. corn in favor of less expensive corn from Brazil, a U.S. exporter said, adding that "U.S. export inquiries are very, very slow."

* U.S. corn prices have increased recently on concerns about dry weather hurting output.

* Cropcast, a private weather firm, cut its forecast for the 2012 U.S. corn yield by 3.1 percent from its previous prediction to 158.6 bushels per acre due to dryness.

* Old-crop FOB corn basis offers were thin and quoted nominally near recent high levels as exporters are having difficulty sourcing grain.

* Foreign buyers are also looking to Brazil for soybeans due to high U.S. prices and booking supplies that will be available from the new harvest, instead of supplies leftover from last autumn's U.S. harvest, exporters said.

* China, the top buyer of soybeans, has not been an aggressive buyer this week, traders said. China is believed to be about 50 percent covered for its October through December soybean import purchases.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture said U.S. exporters last week sold 363,300 tonnes of corn, below expectations for 450,000-650,000 tonnes, and 501,200 tonnes of soybeans, below expectations for 700,000-950,000 tonnes.

WHEAT

* Wheat export premiums at the Gulf were steady amid global demand for wheat from numerous origins, largely from buyers in the Middle East and North Africa.

* The Tripoli section of Libya's state grain buying agency issued an international tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes of milling wheat for shipment by July 20, European traders said on Thursday. Russian wheat was seen as likely choice.

* Export prospects for U.S. soft red winter wheat were strong as the variety was among the least expensive in the world, a trader said. Hard red winter wheat sales prospects blunted by high prices, traders said.

* Russian grain prices (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Alden Bentley)