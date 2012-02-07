Feb 7 Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were unchanged on Tuesday amid a lull in demand as the accelerating South American soybean harvest pressured basis there and increased competition for U.S. soybeans on the world market, traders said.

* Nearby CIF soybean basis values at the Gulf were firm on Tuesday due to a scarcity of soybean supplies near export terminals at the Gulf. FOB basis offers for early February shipments were thin but underpinned by tight supplies.

* Soybean basis in Brazil easing as drier weather in northern soy areas allowing harvest to accelerate and increasing soy shipments to ports for export, traders said. Harvesting delays in Brazil had shifted more demand to the United States in recent weeks.

* Wheat export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were mostly steady on Tuesday amid moderate demand, traders said.

* Soft red winter wheat demand noted from EU importers Spain and Italy as prices were competitive on the world market and amid delays in some shipments from the Black Sea region, a trader said.

* Algeria tendered to buy 100,000 tonnes optional-origin milling wheat for April shipment. Tunisia seeking 50,000 tonnes soft wheat via a tender.

* Corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were steady on Tuesday, underpinned by tight nearby supplies but capped by lagging export demand following a recent rise in futures prices, traders said.

(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)