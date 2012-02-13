Feb 13 Wheat export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast held mostly steady on Monday, underpinned by good export demand highlighted by the first soft red winter wheat sale to top importer Egypt in nearly eight months, traders said.

* Egypt's government buyer GASC bought a 55,000-tonne cargo of SRW on Saturday in a tender purchase that had broadly been expected to favor U.S. wheat. Traders said the price suggested shipment from the U.S. East Coast.

* Russian wheat exporters are gradually being priced out of the export market, analysts and producers said.

* Outstanding international wheat tenders include Libya seeking 63,000 tonnes, Iraq seeking at least 50,000 tonnes, and Syria seeking 100,000 tonnes . Taiwan also seeking 85,250 tonnes U.S. wheat via a tender.

* U.S. soybean export premiums at the Gulf Coast were steady on Monday, underpinned by tight nearby supplies and moderate near-term demand for U.S. soybeans, traders said.

* U.S. soybeans seen competitive with Brazilian new crop prices for shipments through March, particularly for shipments from the U.S. Pacific Northwest. Lighter-than-anticipated supplies arriving at Brazil's ports underpinned export premiums there.

* Firm Brazilian real against the dollar limiting farmer selling, which is also helping to support Brazilian export premiums.

* Chinese trade delegation to sign "intent to purchase" agreements on Wednesday in Des Moines. The delegation's visit last year resulted in the largest-ever one-off U.S. soybean sale on record.

* Corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were mostly steady on Monday. Offers for near-term shipments were scarce as spot supplies of corn at the Gulf were very tight.

* Tight corn supplies in position near Gulf export terminals sent basis bids for prompt barges higher on Monday as short-bought shippers scrambled for supplies.

(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)