Feb 9 Rising global demand supported wheat export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Thursday, traders said.

* Sales of U.S. wheat were mostly to routine buyers, with Japan's Ministry of Agriculture booking a total of 75,742 tonnes of food wheat from the United States and Canada in its weekly tender.

* South Korea's Major Feedmill Group bought four 55,000-tonne cargoes of any-origin feed wheat for May and June arrival, U.S. traders said.

* The biggest deals in recent days were struck for non-U.S. wheat, traders said. They noted an increase in buying interest from the Middle East and North Africa at a time when international tensions are high.

* Buyers from Iran booked about 200,000 tonnes of Brazilian wheat and 200,000 tonnes of German wheat for nearby shipment, European traders said. Financial sanctions have hurt Iran's ability to import basic foodstuffs, and importers were said to be paying for grain with gold bullion to avoid the sanctions.

* Algeria bought at least 700,000 tonnes of optional origin milling wheat for shipment in April and May, its largest purchase in more than a year, traders said. Some U.S. traders noted the size did not seem particularly large if the grain is intended to cover needs for both months.

* Syria and Bangladesh issued new tenders for wheat, traders said. Iraq bought 100,000 tonnes of wheat from Australia, they said.

CORN, SOY

* Activity in FOB markets was subdued because many exporters were attending an industry meeting in New Orleans, U.S. traders said.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture, in a monthly crop report, cut its estimates for corn and soy output in South America, as expected. Drought has hurt crops in Argentina and Brazil.

* Brazil's government pared back its forecast for soy production on Thursday but raised its estimate for the corn harvest.

* The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange dropped its forecast for corn production 3 percent to 21.3 million tons due to dryness.

* FOB basis offers for corn loaded in the first half of March was steady around 72 cents over March futures.

* Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were slightly softer amid quiet export demand. The United States faces increasing competition for export business from Brazil, which is harvesting its crop, traders said, adding that concerns about crop losses were already factored in.

* FOB basis offers for soybeans loaded in February were about 80 cents, down 2 cents from Wednesday. They were about 75 cents for March, down about three cents.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)