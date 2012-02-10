Feb 10 Tight supplies underpinned nearby corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Friday, as exporters said grain demand could get a boost from a sale of wheat to Egypt.

* FOB basis offers for corn for February were scarce due to low supplies, an exporter said. Basis offers for the first half of March firmed about 3 cents, he said.

* U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed private exporters struck deals to sell 240,000 tonnes of U.S. corn to Egypt, and 120,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China.

* The Egyptian state's main wheat-buying agency, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, issued a tender on Friday to buy wheat from global supplies. U.S. wheat looks competitive on the world market and could likely be included in the deal, exporters said.

* U.S. soft red winter wheat on a FOB basis was priced at $258 to $260 per tonne, traders said. Russian wheat was priced at $295 per tonne, and French wheat was $286 per tonne, they said.

* Still, UK feed wheat was continuing to flow to the United States, with a cargo of around 50,000 tonnes due to be loaded in the next week to 10 days from a port on the east coast of England, market sources said on Friday. Previous shipments arrived earlier in the season when the comparative strength of U.S. corn prices prompted some animal feed makers to switch to using feed wheat.

* Activity in FOB markets was subdued because many exporters were attending an industry meeting in New Orleans, U.S. traders said.

* FOB basis offers for soybeans loaded in March were about 77 cents, up 2 cents from Thursday.

To check displays of FOB basis, click on following:

U.S. FOB Gulf corn

U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans

U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat

U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat

LINKS

* FOB U.S. Gulf Grain

* U.S. grain export summary

* Brazil soybean export prices

* Brazil corn export prices

* Argentine grain prices

* Russian grain prices

(Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)