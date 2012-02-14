Feb 14 Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast held steady on Tuesday, underpinned by good export demand amid firm prices in rival supplier Brazil, traders said.

* Tight nearby soybean supplies at the U.S. Gulf also supported FOB basis values.

* Chinese trade delegation expected to sign agreements to buy U.S. soybeans in Des Moines on Wednesday. A delegation last year inked deals to buy more than 11 million tonnes in what was the largest ever one-off sale of U.S. soybeans. Wednesday's deal was widely expected to be smaller.

* A quarter of Brazilian corn and soybean shipments were disrupted on Tuesday when a ship collided with a grain loader. No time frame for repairs of terminal restart was unclear.

* Private exporters reported sale of 283,000 tonnes U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations on Tuesday, with 215,000 tonnes of that for 2011/12 shipment, USDA said.

* China will quadruple its purchases of corn in the coming decade to fatten more livestock, USDA projected on Monday. Chinese soybean imports to rise by 59 percent, to 90 million tonnes, by 2021.

* U.S. corn export premiums at the Gulf Coast were steady to firm on Tuesday on tight nearby supplies and routine demand, traders said.

* Wheat export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were unchanged, although demand prospects, particularly for soft red winter wheat, were strong, traders said.

* SRW wheat prices among the cheapest in the world. Relatively low ocean freight rates keeping U.S. wheat competitive in key markets in the Middle East and North Africa.

* Russian grain prices (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by David Gregorio)