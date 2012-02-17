Feb 17 Soybean export premiums at the U.S.
Gulf Coast were mostly steady to firm on Friday on robust demand
helped by unseasonably lofty Brazilian new-crop prices, traders
said.
* USDA on Friday confirmed the sale of 2.92 million tonnes
of U.S. soybeans, most of it for 2012/13 delivery. The sales
were the result of purchase agreements signed earlier this week
by a Chinese trade delegation in Des Moines.
* The delegation this week signed agreements to buy 13.4
million tonnes of U.S. soybeans.
* Taiwan's BSPA seeking 40,000 to 60,000 tonnes U.S. or
Brazilian soybeans for March-April shipment.
* Export demand for spot shipments of U.S. soybeans
supported by firm cash premiums in Brazil, where slow farmer
selling amid uncertainty about new-crop yields supported prices.
* March cash premiums for Brazilian soybeans were near 90
cents a bushel over CBOT March futures, which traders said
was a record high for that shipping period. U.S. Gulf FOB basis
offers were around 85 cents over.
* Tight nearby supplies of soybeans at the Gulf kept nearby
prices at a premium to deferred.
* Slowed barge movement on the Mississippi River upriver
from New Orleans due to a barge collision and oil spill could
further underpin the nearby basis.
* Grain loading at a damaged terminal at Brazil's Santos
Port to resume at half capacity, ending a five-day interruption
to exports following an accident this week.
WHEAT, CORN
* Soft red winter wheat export premiums at the U.S. Gulf
Coast were flat on Friday while hard red winter wheat premiums
were firm on hopes for improved export sales, traders said.
* Multiple origins could be competitive in two upcoming
tenders for hard wheat, including U.S. HRW. Saudi Arabia seeking
330,000 tons shipment during May and June. Iraq
seeking wheat in a tender that closes on Sunday.
* Corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were mostly
steady on Friday, underpinned by tight nearby supplies and
routine demand mostly from regular U.S. corn importers.
* USDA on Friday confirmed a 132,000-tonne U.S. corn sale to
South Korea and a 120,000-tonne SRW wheat sale to Egypt. Both
were confirmations of sales reported earlier this week, traders
said.
