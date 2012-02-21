Feb 21 Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast held mostly steady on Tuesday amid good demand for both old- and new-crop U.S. supplies, traders said.

* High Brazilian prices for near-term shipments kept U.S. soybean prices competitive through at least the end of March. Persistent Chinese demand supported U.S. new-crop prices.

* Private exporters reported sales of 250,000 tonnes U.S. soybeans for 2012/13 delivery, USDA said on Tuesday. Some traders said the sale was an additional confirmation stemming from last week's 13.4 million tonnes in soybean purchase agreements signed with China.

* Loading at an ADM export terminal in Ama, Louisiana, was down on Tuesday following the collapse of a grain conveyor belt on Friday. There was no timetable yet for repairs and ADM diverted loading to its three other Mississippi Gulf area facilities.

* Corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were mostly flat on Tuesday, although a steep drop in futures may attract fresh buying interest from importers, traders said.

* Private exporters sold 110,744 tonnes U.S. corn to unknown destinations for 2011/12 delivery, USDA said.

* Some spot demand inquiries from regular buyers noted on Tuesday after a nearly 2 percent drop in futures prices, but no fresh sales could be confirmed. U.S. corn prices are currently competitive into Asia with traditionally low-cost supplies from Ukraine, helped by relatively low ocean freight costs.

* Wheat export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were level on Tuesday, underpinned by strong export prospects as grain from rival exporters was becoming costlier and less available.

* Saudi Arabia bought 330,000 tons of wheat via a tender over the weekend. The grain will be sourced, at the sellers option, from the United States, Canada, Australia and the European Union.

* Algeria announced a tender to buy 125,000 tonnes optional-origin milling wheat for May shipment. Last week, Algeria bought at least 700,000 tonnes. Traders said U.S. wheat could compete if European wheat was unavailable.

(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)