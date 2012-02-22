Feb 22 Soybean and corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast held mostly steady on Wednesday amid moderate demand and a firm CIF barge market, traders said.

* U.S. Gulf soybean export prices competitive with new-crop Brazilian prices on the world market through at least March, although most of the recent sales have been for new-crop U.S. soybeans.

* Private exporters confirmed sales of 175,000 tonnes U.S. soybeans to China for 2012/13 delivery, USDA said on Wednesday. It was the third sales confirmation in as many days, all to China.

* Traders said the sales confirmations were likely linked to last week's Chinese trade delegation visit which resulted in purchase agreements for 13.4 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans, most for new-crop shipment.

* ADM has not disclosed how long its Ama, Louisiana, export terminal would be down following the collapse of a grain conveyor belt on Friday. ADM has diverted loading to its three other Mississippi Gulf area facilities.

* Corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were unchanged on Wednesday amid quiet demand after futures rallied 1 percent, traders said.

* Rumors that China may be in the market for U.S. corn, which some traders said added late-session support in futures, could not be confirmed.

WHEAT

* Soft red winter wheat export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were mostly steady on Wednesday, underpinned by good export demand for what is the least expensive wheat in the world, traders said.

* Spain bought 30,000 tonnes of SRW on Wednesday, a trader said. There was also talk of a private Egyptian importer buying a cargo of SRW.

* SRW may be competitive in a soft wheat tender by Tunisia, which closes on Thursday. An Algerian tender for a nominal 125,000 tonnes of milling wheat also closes on Thursday.

* Hard red winter wheat export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were firm on Wednesday as strong domestic demand kept supplies available to exporters thin, traders said.

* Iraq bought 400,000 tonnes of Canadian wheat via a tender, traders said on Wednesday.

To check displays of FOB basis, click on following:

U.S. FOB Gulf corn

U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans

U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat

U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat

LINKS

* FOB U.S. Gulf Grain

* U.S. grain export summary

* Brazil soybean export prices

* Brazil corn export prices

* Argentine grain prices

* Russian grain prices (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago)