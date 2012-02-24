Feb 24 Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were mostly steady to lower on Friday amid weak CIF basis values and moderate demand for near-term shipments, traders said.

* The spot CIF soybean basis fell by about 6 cents a bushel on Friday after short-bought exporters at the Gulf filled their immediate needs and pulled back bids. February barge bids were down about 9 cents this week.

* Export demand remained solid at the Gulf as U.S. prices were competitive with Brazilian new-crop beans into April shipping slots due to recent slow farmer selling in Brazil, traders said.

* Argentine grain truck owners vowed to strike starting March 19 to demand higher transport rates, which could disrupt harvest-time deliveries to exporters.

* Chinese demand was muted on Friday, but the world's top soybean importer was estimated to have bought five to as many as 10 U.S. soybean cargoes this week, trade sources said. China may have 80 percent of its soy import needs filled for April and May, one trader said.

* Corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were flat on Friday in quiet trading.

* Chinese importers have been inquiring about U.S. corn import prices this week as the country's domestic prices remained at a large premium to imports, but no fresh sales have occurred since two cargoes traded earlier this week.

* Wheat export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were unchanged on Friday. Soft red winter wheat basis underpinned by good export demand for what is the cheapest wheat in the world. Hard red winter wheat values supported by tight supplies at ports amid strong domestic miller demand.

* No U.S. wheat sales have been reported to Iran yet. Pakistan may be brokering a barter deal to send 1 million tonnes to Iran.

* Russian grain prices (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago)