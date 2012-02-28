Feb 28 Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were mostly steady on Tuesday, underpinned by good demand prospects as South American premiums for near-term shipments remained elevated, traders said.

* Demand for old-crop U.S. soybeans from top importer China was muted early this week following moderately active sales last week. China believed to have all March shipment needs filled, 80 percent filled for April and 60 percent for May, traders said.

* Chinese demand for new-crop U.S. soybeans was firm following higher deferred-month soy product futures on the Dalian exchange.

* CIF soybean basis values at the U.S. Gulf were firmer on Tuesday in both old- and new-crop positions due to strong demand from exporters, even as futures climbed to a fresh five-month peak and farmer selling increased.

* Brazilian soybean premiums were higher than normal amid disappointing new-crop yields and logistical snags that have delayed the loading of some ships.

* Some Brazilian soybean shipments have been switched to other ports in the country, but none have been switched to U.S.-origin sales yet, traders said.

* Global soy output this year set for a record drop of 7.2 percent, or 19 million tonnes, mainly due to bad weather in South America, analysts with Oil World said.

CORN, WHEAT

* Corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were mostly steady to firm on Tuesday, underpinned by slow grain movement and steady demand, traders said.

* Demand inquiries from regular importers such as South Korea and Taiwan have slowed as futures prices climbed to a six-week high.

* Many traders expect Chinese demand to develop soon as its domestic prices have surged and U.S. imports were available at a discount to domestic prices. No fresh sales were reported yet.

* Wheat export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were mostly steady on Tuesday.

* Russian grain prices (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)