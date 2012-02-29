Feb 29 Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were steady with a firm tone on Wednesday, supported by good export demand amid lofty Brazilian new-crop prices and seasonal shipping delays in the rival supplier's ports, traders said.

* U.S. soybean prices competitive on the world market for shipments through April, a period when Brazilian supplies normally dominate the market. Heavy traffic at Brazilian ports currently causing vessel backups of 2 to 3 weeks, traders said.

* Soybean shipments to China were seen rising amid improving crush margins, the official CNGOIC think-tank said on Wednesday.

* Chinese demand for new-crop U.S. soybeans has been rising in recent weeks, supporting U.S. cash basis values for deferred shipments. Demand rising even as U.S. soy futures climbed to a five-month high this week.

* Private exporters reported sales of 285,000 tonnes U.S. soybeans to China, with 175,000 of that for shipment in the current marketing year, USDA said on Wednesday.

CORN, WHEAT

* Corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf held steady on Wednesday amid moderate export demand, mostly from regular U.S. customers, traders said.

* Mexico bought 120,000 tonnes of U.S. and/or optional-origin corn for 2012/13 delivery, USDA said.

* A large South Korean feedmaker will tender to buy at least 4 cargoes of corn later this week, a trader said.

* Rising Chinese domestic corn prices keeping traders on alert for more demand from the growing corn importer, traders said. U.S. imports, including duties, were currently close to or cheaper than China's domestic prices, traders said.

* Argentina unlikely to sell much corn to China even though the countries reached an initial trade deal this month, industry sources said.

* Wheat export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were mostly steady on Wednesday, with few international tenders outstanding.

* Soybean export sales last week estimated at 400,000 to 800,000 tonnes, traders said ahead of Thursday's weekly USDA export sales report. Corn sales seen at 650,000 to 850,000 tonnes, wheat at 500,000 to 700,000 tonnes.

* Russian grain prices (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)