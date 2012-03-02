March 2 Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were firm on Friday on good demand from top importer China for both old- and new-crop U.S. supplies amid logistical woes and a lack of adequate farmer sales in South America, traders said.

* New-crop CIF basis values for U.S. Gulf soybeans surged to historical highs amid early buying by China.

* Soybean basis in Brazil, where the harvest is well underway, remains atypically high as lighter-than-anticipated producer sales and strong domestic demand limited supplies available to exporters. Farmers discouraged from selling due to a weaker Brazilian real currency and disappointing crop yields.

* Analytical firm Informa Economics lowered its 2011/12 Brazil soy crop outlook to 68 million tonnes, down 2 million tonnes from its previous estimate.

* Seasonal port congestion in Brazil adding incentive for China to source near-term supplies from the United States, where prices are competitive with South American new-crop prices well into the summer months.

* A port worker strike in Argentina delayed 57 grain ships at the country's ports on Friday. Workers at Rosario, the main grains hub, ended their strike late on Friday.

* Chinese soybean import demand was strong amid good crush margins. Traders said China may have booked 20 cargoes of soybeans this week, including about 10 cargoes of old- and new-crop U.S. soybeans. At least one U.S. cargo was sold on Friday.

* Private exporters sold 120,000 tonnes U.S. soybeans for 2011/12 delivery, 165,000 tonnes for 2012/13, both to unknown, USDA said. The sale appeared to be to China, which bought up to 10 U.S. cargoes last week, traders said.

CORN, WHEAT

* Corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were unchanged on Friday amid steady export demand from regular U.S. customers.

* Chinese importers have inquired about U.S. prices this week but booked no new purchases. Traders expect China to buy more U.S. corn by early- or mid-spring, especially if U.S. futures prices dip by 4 or 5 percent from current levels.

* The founder of China's largest private agricultural business called for a liberalization of corn import policy.

* Hard red winter wheat export premiums were steady with a firm tone on Friday, underpinned by strong demand for wheat from key importing nations in the Middle East and North Africa, including Iran.

* Soft red winter wheat premiums were flat in quiet trade.

* Russian grain prices (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)