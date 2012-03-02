March 2 Soybean export premiums at the
U.S. Gulf Coast were firm on Friday on good demand from top
importer China for both old- and new-crop U.S. supplies amid
logistical woes and a lack of adequate farmer sales in South
America, traders said.
* New-crop CIF basis values for U.S. Gulf soybeans surged to
historical highs amid early buying by China.
* Soybean basis in Brazil, where the harvest is well
underway, remains atypically high as lighter-than-anticipated
producer sales and strong domestic demand limited supplies
available to exporters. Farmers discouraged from selling due to
a weaker Brazilian real currency and disappointing crop yields.
* Analytical firm Informa Economics lowered its 2011/12
Brazil soy crop outlook to 68 million tonnes, down 2 million
tonnes from its previous estimate.
* Seasonal port congestion in Brazil adding incentive for
China to source near-term supplies from the United States, where
prices are competitive with South American new-crop prices well
into the summer months.
* A port worker strike in Argentina delayed 57 grain ships
at the country's ports on Friday. Workers at
Rosario, the main grains hub, ended their strike late on Friday.
* Chinese soybean import demand was strong amid good crush
margins. Traders said China may have booked 20 cargoes of
soybeans this week, including about 10 cargoes of old- and
new-crop U.S. soybeans. At least one U.S. cargo was sold on
Friday.
* Private exporters sold 120,000 tonnes U.S. soybeans for
2011/12 delivery, 165,000 tonnes for 2012/13, both to unknown,
USDA said. The sale appeared to be to China,
which bought up to 10 U.S. cargoes last week, traders said.
CORN, WHEAT
* Corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were unchanged on
Friday amid steady export demand from regular U.S. customers.
* Chinese importers have inquired about U.S. prices this
week but booked no new purchases. Traders expect China to buy
more U.S. corn by early- or mid-spring, especially if U.S.
futures prices dip by 4 or 5 percent from current levels.
* The founder of China's largest private agricultural
business called for a liberalization of corn import policy.
* Hard red winter wheat export premiums were steady with a
firm tone on Friday, underpinned by strong demand for wheat from
key importing nations in the Middle East and North Africa,
including Iran.
* Soft red winter wheat premiums were flat in quiet trade.
To check displays of FOB basis, click on following:
U.S. FOB Gulf corn
U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans
U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat
U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat
LINKS
* FOB U.S. Gulf Grain
* U.S. grain export summary
* Brazil soybean export prices
* Brazil corn export prices
* Argentine grain prices
* Russian grain prices
(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)