March 6 Soybean export premiums at the
U.S. Gulf Coast were level on Tuesday amid steady Chinese demand
for both old- and new-crop U.S. cargoes, traders said.
* China has been buying more spring and summer shipments
than normal from the United States, including at least one cargo
purchased on Tuesday for April shipment from the Pacific
Northwest, traders said. China may have also bought two U.S. soy
cargoes for October shipment, they said.
* Lofty Brazilian soybean prices amid disappointing new-crop
yields and strong domestic demand keeping U.S. soy competitive
into the summer months.
* Port worker strike in Argentina delayed grain ships this
week, although the market impact was limited as the country's
harvest is still weeks away. But a prolonged strike could result
in more demand for U.S. soy.
* Corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were steady on
Tuesday on routine demand and tight old-crop supplies, traders
said.
* Spot CIF barge basis bids spiked on Tuesday on demand from
short-bought exporters and a lack of adequate farmer selling.
Exporters looking to secure enough corn before farmers turn
their attention to planting and physical grain movement slows.
* China said it will not need to import large amounts of
corn this year as it has enough reserves, but traders were
skeptical. Similar talk surfaced last year shortly before China
aggressively booked U.S. corn purchases.
* USDA on Tuesday confirmed private sales of 126,000 tonnes
U.S. corn to South Korea. The sale had already been confirmed by
private sources on Monday.
* Soft red winter wheat export premiums at the U.S. Gulf
were flat on Tuesday amid a lull in demand, while hard red
winter wheat premiums were steady to firm, traders said.
* Good prospects for further U.S. wheat sales into countries
in the Middle East and North Africa. Traders anticipating
further demand from Iran following a 120,000-tonne HRW sale last
week. Iraq has an optional-origin tender outstanding and Morocco
was expected to be in the market for wheat by next week.
* Japan seeking 117,000 tonnes wheat via a regular weekly
tender, including 46,502 tonnes U.S. wheat.
To check displays of FOB basis, click on following:
U.S. FOB Gulf corn
U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans
U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat
U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat
LINKS
* FOB U.S. Gulf Grain
* U.S. grain export summary
* Brazil soybean export prices
* Brazil corn export prices
* Argentine grain prices
* Russian grain prices
(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; editing by Jim Marshall)