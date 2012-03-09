March 9 Corn export premiums at the U.S.
Gulf Coast were mostly steady to firm on Friday, supported by
tight old-crop supplies and moderate demand, traders said.
* Widespread talk of Chinese demand for at least 600,000
tonnes of old-crop U.S. corn supported futures prices on Friday.
Traders could not confirm the rumors and said FOB premiums at
the Gulf and the Pacific Northwest did not indicate a large sale
was done.
* Higher corn futures prices on the Chicago Board of Trade
on Friday dulled demand from price-sensitive buyers such as
South Korea, which had made numerous purchases of U.S. and
optional-origin corn this week.
* Iranian tender for 100,000 tonnes of any origin corn
closes on Monday. U.S. sales were possible, but less expensive
supplies could be available from Europe or the Black Sea region,
traders said.
SOY, WHEAT
* U.S. soybean export premiums held steady on Friday amid a
late-week lull in demand from China following moderately active
sales earlier this week, traders said.
* Soy premiums were also supported by strong demand
prospects for old-crop soybeans as Brazilian export premiums
rebounded sharply after tumbling earlier this week, traders
said.
* USDA on Friday slashed its outlook for South American
soybean crops following a severe drought.
* U.S. wheat export premiums were unchanged on Friday in
quiet trade.
* Iraqi tender for a nominal 50,000 tonnes of wheat closes
early next week. Traders said Canadian and
possibly U.S. or Australian wheat could be competitive.
