March 12 Corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast firmed on Monday despite a 2 percent rise in futures prices, supported by tight old-crop supplies and solid export demand, traders said.

* Nearby offers for corn at the Gulf were scarce due to very limited supplies available as a result of slow farmer selling. Thin supplies and good demand from short-bought exporters buoyed spot CIF barge basis to a one-month high.

* Talk of demand from Chinese private buyers for U.S. corn supported Chicago Board of Trade futures for a second straight session on Monday, although cash traders could not confirm that any new deals have been signed.

* Domestic Chinese corn prices in southern China at a large premium to imported U.S. supplies. Private importers likely to save $20 per tonne buying imported U.S. corn instead of domestic while government buyers, which are exempt from import duties, would save about $70 per tonne, a trader said.

* Regular importers in Mexico, Japan and South Korea expected to issue fresh tenders later this week. South Korea's NOFI bought a cargo of optional-origin corn on Friday for July-August arrival.

* Iran tender for 100,000 tonnes corn closed on Monday. U.S. sales were possible, but less expensive supplies could be available from Europe or the Black Sea region, traders said.

SOYBEANS, WHEAT

* Soybean export premiums were unchanged on Monday amid steady demand from China, traders said.

* Chinese importers booked one cargo of new-crop U.S. soybeans on Monday as well as several cargoes of South American supplies for shipment this summer, a trader said. Talk of further Chinese demand for summertime U.S. shipments could not be confirmed.

* Wheat export premiums held mostly steady amid scattered demand, including more Mexican inquiries about feed wheat imports.

* Iraqi tender for a nominal 50,000 tonnes wheat closes on Tuesday. Traders said Canadian and possibly U.S. or Australian wheat could be competitive.

* More U.S. wheat sales to Iran were likely as the country scrambled to import food amid Western sanctions and a drought that cut its domestic crop.

* Russian grain prices (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Dale Hudson)