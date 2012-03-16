March 16 U.S. soybean export premiums at
the Gulf Coast were mostly steady on Friday amid a lull in
demand from top importer China, although port congestion in
South America may support further demand for old-crop U.S. soy
in coming weeks, traders said.
* Seasonally high South American soybean premiums keeping
U.S. supplies competitive in the summer months, with China
already buying larger-than-normal volumes of U.S. soy for summer
shipment.
* Port congestion causing vessel delays of as long as three
to four weeks in Brazil.
* Corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were mostly
flat on Friday despite easing nearby CIF barge basis values amid
tight spot supplies. Export offers were scarce for March and
first-half April loadings due to limited supplies.
* Spot CIF basis corn bids spiked to a one-month high at
midweek but fell to a two-month low by Friday as short-bought
Gulf exporters satisfied their immediate needs.
* South Korea's KOCOPIA bought 55,000 tonnes optional-origin
corn on Friday. Taiwan's MFIG bought 60,000
tonnes Argentine corn.
* Many traders anticipating demand for old-crop U.S. corn
from China amid soaring domestic prices there, although no fresh
deals were made this week. Dalian corn futures hit a
record high on Friday.
* U.S. wheat export premiums were unchanged on Friday in
quiet trade.
To check displays of FOB basis, click on following:
U.S. FOB Gulf corn
U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans
U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat
U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat
LINKS
* FOB U.S. Gulf Grain
* U.S. grain export summary
* Brazil soybean export prices
* Brazil corn export prices
* Argentine grain prices
* Russian grain prices
(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)