April 2 U.S. corn export premiums at the Gulf Coast were steady to higher on Monday, supported by firm CIF basis values and solid demand for old-crop grain, traders said.

* Much of the recent U.S. corn demand has been for shipment to Asia from the Pacific Northwest as Gulf prices were uncompetitive on the world market. But the tight old-crop stocks and limited farmer selling supported Gulf values.

* Near-record Chinese corn prices seen supporting more demand for old-crop U.S. corn. Six cargoes were confirmed sold to private buyers last week and more sales were expected.

* South Korea's NOFI to tender on Tuesday for up to 280,000 tonnes of corn mostly from the United States for shipment this summer.

* Mexico inquiring about May-shipment corn, traders said.

* Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were unchanged on steady demand.

* China has been a moderate buyer of old-crop U.S. soy as tight loading capacity at Brazilian ports diverted demand to the United States if buyers were in need of specific loading times.

* Private exporters sold 120,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China for 2011/12 shipment, USDA said on Monday.

* Wheat export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were steady in quiet trade, but demand prospects were strong with some import-dependent countries in the Middle East and North Africa believed to be short-bought for May and June supplies, traders said.

To check displays of FOB basis, click on following:

U.S. FOB Gulf corn

U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans

U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat

U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat

LINKS

* FOB U.S. Gulf Grain

* U.S. grain export summary

* Brazil soybean export prices

* Brazil corn export prices

* Argentine grain prices

* Russian grain prices (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Dale Hudson)