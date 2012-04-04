April 4 Soft red winter wheat export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were firm on Wednesday amid strong demand and tumbling futures prices, traders said.

* Egypt's GASC set a tender to buy wheat for May 21-31 shipment, with results due Thursday.

* SRW wheat, among the least expensive in the world, is expected to capture at least a share of the GASC business, traders said. Argentine wheat may also be offered at a competitive price.

* Traders could not confirm talk this week of more SRW sales to Spain under the tariff-rate quota system.

* Hard red winter wheat export premiums were flat, capped by slow demand and expectations for a very large new-crop harvest.

* Iraq seeking at least 50,000 tonnes wheat via a tender closing April 15. Canadian wheat could be offered aggressively in the tender, as it was in recent Iraqi tenders, so HRW may not be competitive, traders said.

* Private analytical firm Informa Economics boosted its U.S. winter wheat crop forecast to 1.631 billion bushels, up from last year's 1.494-billion-bushel crop.

CORN, SOYBEANS

* U.S. corn export premiums at the Gulf Coast were steady to firm, supported by tight old-crop supplies and moderate export demand from traditional U.S. customers, traders said.

* But demand remains anchored by high U.S. prices and ample available feed wheat. Some South American corn offered at $15-per-tonne discount to U.S. corn, traders said.

* South Korea's NOFI bought 59,000 tonnes old-crop U.S. corn via a tender and passed on one cargo. NOFI also bought two U.S. cargoes the previous day.

* Lack of farmer sales of old-crop corn kept basis values supported at the Gulf.

* Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast held about steady, underpinned by expectations for improving demand as South America's crop forecasts shrink due to a more severe drought impact than anticipated.

* Export demand was mostly quiet, with markets in top importer China closed for a holiday and reopening on Thursday.

* Taiwan's BSPA-K to tender on Thursday for a cargo of U.S. or Brazilian soybeans for May-June shipment.

* U.S. corn export sales last week pegged at 400,000-700,000 tonnes, traders said ahead of Thursday's weekly USDA report. Soybean sales seen at 600,000-850,000 tonnes, wheat at 300,000-500,000 tonnes.

* Russian grain prices (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)