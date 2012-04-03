April 3 U.S. corn export premiums at the Gulf Coast were steady to higher on Tuesday, supported by solid demand for old-crop grain, traders said.

* Nonghyup Feed, South Korea's largest feedmaker, bought two cargoes of U.S. corn totaling 118,000 tonnes for arrival before Sept. 30, U.S. traders said.

* Much of the recent U.S. corn demand has been for shipment to Asia from the Pacific Northwest as Gulf prices were uncompetitive on the world market. Tight old-crop stocks and limited farmer selling supported Gulf values.

* China's demand for soybeans has paused because the country is observing a Tomb-sweeping holiday, traders said. Its stock, money, foreign exchange and commodities futures markets are closed through Wednesday.

* Once buying resumes, China may look to Brazil for soybeans, instead of the United States, because Brazilian prices look more competitive, a U.S. trader said.

* Crop forecasters continued to cut their outlooks for South America's soy harvest due to drought. In Brazil, crop analysts at Agroconsult reduced their estimate for Brazil's soy crop to 65.2 million tonnes from its March estimate of 67.1 million tonnes.

* The Rosario Grain Exchange lowered its estimate for Argentina's soy crop to 43.1 million tonnes from 44.5 million.

* Russian grain prices (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)