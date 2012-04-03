April 3 U.S. corn export premiums at the Gulf
Coast were steady to higher on Tuesday, supported by solid
demand for old-crop grain, traders said.
* Nonghyup Feed, South Korea's largest feedmaker, bought two
cargoes of U.S. corn totaling 118,000 tonnes for arrival before
Sept. 30, U.S. traders said.
* Much of the recent U.S. corn demand has been for shipment
to Asia from the Pacific Northwest as Gulf prices were
uncompetitive on the world market. Tight old-crop stocks and
limited farmer selling supported Gulf values.
* China's demand for soybeans has paused because the country
is observing a Tomb-sweeping holiday, traders said. Its stock,
money, foreign exchange and commodities futures markets are
closed through Wednesday.
* Once buying resumes, China may look to Brazil for
soybeans, instead of the United States, because Brazilian prices
look more competitive, a U.S. trader said.
* Crop forecasters continued to cut their outlooks for South
America's soy harvest due to drought. In Brazil, crop analysts
at Agroconsult reduced their estimate for Brazil's soy crop to
65.2 million tonnes from its March estimate of 67.1 million
tonnes.
* The Rosario Grain Exchange lowered its estimate for
Argentina's soy crop to 43.1 million tonnes from 44.5 million.
To check displays of FOB basis, click on following:
U.S. FOB Gulf corn
U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans
U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat
U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat
LINKS
* FOB U.S. Gulf Grain
* U.S. grain export summary
* Brazil soybean export prices
* Brazil corn export prices
* Argentine grain prices
* Russian grain prices
(Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Bob
Burgdorfer)