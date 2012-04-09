April 9 Corn and soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were steady on Monday in quiet trade following a long holiday weekend and ahead of a monthly government crop report on Tuesday, traders said.

* Many grain buyers were on the sidelines ahead of Tuesday's USDA April crop reports. Corn and soy futures on the Chicago Board of Trade fell on Monday on long liquidation ahead of the reports, while export demand remained mostly quiet.

* USDA expected to cut corn, soy and wheat ending stocks from its March outlook. It also should cut its forecasts for South America corn, soybeans.

* U.S. corn prices remain at a premium to South American corn. Ample world feed wheat supplies also restricted demand.

* South Korea's NOFI seeking up to 70,000 tonnes feed wheat for August arrival and up to 70,000 tonnes yellow corn for October arrival. Tenders will close Tuesday.

* China bought its first shipment of Ukrainian corn and wheat and may increase purchase volumes in coming years.

* Soy traders expect further buying from China for old-crop U.S. soybeans amid drought-reduced output in South America. China booked U.S. soy for September shipment late last week, but has largely been buying early 2013 cargoes from Brazil.

* Traders monitoring labor actions in Argentina, where dockworkers said they may resume a strike on Monday, threatening grain shipments as harvest accelerates.

* U.S. wheat export premiums were steady in slow trade on Monday. Soft red winter wheat values were underpinned by good export prospects.

* The first U.S. wheat shipment to Iran in nearly three years was inspected for export at the U.S. Gulf Coast last week, USDA data on Monday showed.

(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)