April 11 Corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were steady to firm on Wednesday, with nearby offers rising in tandem with the higher CIF basis as a lack of farmer selling kept supplies in the export pipeline tight, traders said.

* Nearby CIF corn basis spiked as short-bought exporters sought grain to meet their immediate export commitments. Available old-crop supplies have thinned due to a lack of farmer selling, particularly after nearby futures plunged 2 percent on Tuesday despite ending stocks seen at a 16-year low.

* Lower prices attracting fresh demand inquiries, mostly from regular U.S. corn buyers including Japan, Mexico and South Korea. All were still in need of corn shipped before the next U.S. harvest.

* Rumors of renewed buying interest from Chinese importers could not be confirmed, although traders noted that imported U.S. corn would be less expensive for Chinese buyers than their domestic corn.

* Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf held mostly steady, supported by moderate export demand and higher export premiums in Brazil, traders said.

* Brazilian soy premiums at Paranagua port were up as much as 7 cents a bushel on Tuesday and remained firm on Wednesday, traders said.

* Wheat export premiums were mostly steady.

* Net corn export sales last week estimated at 650,000 to 850,000 tonnes, traders said ahead of Thursday's weekly USDA report. Soy sales pegged at 850,000 to 1.1 million tonnes, wheat at 400,000 to 600,000 tonnes.

(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)