April 19 Corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf
Coast were about steady on Thursday as a 3 percent jump in
futures prices chilled demand, but the market remained abuzz
with talk that China may have bought some U.S. corn.
* Rumors that both government and private buyers in China
purchased U.S. corn late Wednesday rallied corn futures from
three-month lows. Traders could not confirm the sales, but said
modest strength in CIF basis values at the Gulf suggested at
least some small old-crop purchases were made.
* Demand for U.S. corn was otherwise slow as old-crop U.S.
corn prices at the Gulf not competitive with South American
prices, which were about $15 to $20 per tonne lower on a FOB
basis.
* South Korea's KOCOPIA bought 55,000 tonnes corn via a
tender. The price indicated the corn would likely be sourced
from South America, traders said.
* Argentina authorized 3 million tonnes of 2011/12 corn for
export, the Agriculture Ministry said Wednesday.
SOYBEANS, WHEAT
* Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were unchanged to
higher on steady demand from China and drought-reduced supplies
in South America that is diverting demand to the United States,
traders said.
* CIF soybean barges for May loading traded 1 to 2 cents per
bushel higher as exporters filled immediate needs and sought
additional supplies in anticipation of old-crop export demand,
traders said.
* Argentina's government cut is 2011/12 soy crop forecast to
42.9 million tonnes due to dry weather and disapointing yields,
down from 44 million previously and below USDA's forecast for 45
million tonnes.
* One to two Brazilian cargoes likely sold to China on
Thursday for mid-summer shipment, traders said.
* USDA on Thursday confirmed private sales of 110,000 tonnes
U.S. soybeans to China for 2011/2012 delivery.
* U.S. wheat export premiums at the Gulf Coast were firm on
tight old-crop supplies and good demand.
* Traders awaiting results from Iraq's tender for wheat
which closed on Sunday amid talk that the country may have
bought 300,000 tonnes of wheat from an unspecified origin.
To check displays of FOB basis, click on following:
U.S. FOB Gulf corn
U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans
U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat
U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat
LINKS
* FOB U.S. Gulf Grain
* U.S. grain export summary
* Brazil soybean export prices
* Brazil corn export prices
* Argentine grain prices
* Russian grain prices
(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; editing by M.D. Golan)