April 20 Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were steady to firm on Friday as good export demand from China and a drought-reduced South American crop supported prices, traders said.

* China may have bought up to four more cargoes of U.S. old-crop soybeans for shipment from the U.S. Pacific Northwest, bringing the week's total U.S. sales to nearly 1 million tonnes, traders said.

* Forecasts for losses in South America's soy crop due to drought, along with the strong Chinese demand, supported stronger-than-normal U.S. export demand.

* Brazilian Agriculture Ministry said rumors that the government would slow or halt soybean exports were untrue. The rumors fueled a late rally in Chicago Board of Trade futures that sent the spot contract to a 7-1/2-month high.

* Corn export premiums at the Gulf were flat in quiet trading, dealers said.

* There has been no government or private confirmation of the rumors China bought U.S. corn. Traders said some corn was likely sold, with a USDA confirmation possibly due on Monday morning, as the recent drop in U.S. prices and near-record Chinese domestic prices triggered buying.

* A positive import margin for Chinese buyers of U.S. corn was about $30 a tonne, including import duties, traders said.

* Demand for U.S. corn otherwise was slow as old-crop U.S. prices at the Gulf were not competitive with South American prices, which were about $15 to $20 per tonne lower on a FOB basis.

* U.S. wheat export premiums at the Gulf Coast were steady on Friday and higher for the week amid tight old-crop supplies and solid demand.

* Traders awaited results of Iraq's tender for wheat, which closed on Sunday, amid talk that the country may have bought 300,000 tonnes of wheat from an unspecified origin.

* Russian grain prices (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)