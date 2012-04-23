April 23 Corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were mostly steady on Monday amid moderate demand and slow farmer selling, while soybean premiums were steady to firm, supported by good demand, traders said.

* Wheat export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were mostly steady in quiet trade.

* Recent drop in corn prices attracted strong Chinese demand last week, although no sales to China have been confirmed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture yet. USDA said a private exporter sold 120,000 tonnes new-crop corn to an unknown destination, which traders said appeared to be China.

* Private sources said Sinograin and private Chinese feed mills bought nearly 1 million tonnes of mostly old-crop U.S. corn last week. A Sinograin spokesman said import contracts may have been signed, but could not confirm.

* Corn basis at the Gulf was down slightly from a week ago but the basis at the Pacific Northwest, where the Chinese sales were rumored to be shipped, was up at least 15 cents a bushel in the week for June-July shipping periods. Traders cited slow farmer sales and possibly Chinese demand for the PNW basis strength.

* China imported 1.744 million tonnes of corn in the first quarter 2012, nearly all from the United States, compared with only 5,200 tonnes in Q1 2011, customs data showed.

* Taiwan's MFIG to tender overnight for 40,000 to 60,000 tonnes U.S. or Brazilian corn for June-July shipment. Brazilian corn prices at a steep discount to U.S. for that shipping period, traders said.

* Steady demand from China and limited farmer selling of old-crop U.S. soybeans supported the U.S. Gulf basis.

* USDA on Monday confirmed sales of 165,000 tonnes old-crop U.S. soybeans to an unknown destination. Traders said China was the buyer.

* Chinese soybean imports in the first quarter of 2012 totaled 13.3 million tonnes, up 21.35 percent from a year earlier, customs data showed.

* Taiwan's BSPA-K to tender on Tuesday for 40,000 to 60,000 tonnes U.S. or Brazilian soybeans for June shipment.

To check displays of FOB basis, click on following:

U.S. FOB Gulf corn

U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans

U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat

U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat

LINKS

* FOB U.S. Gulf Grain

* U.S. grain export summary

* Brazil soybean export prices

* Brazil corn export prices

* Argentine grain prices

* Russian grain prices (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)