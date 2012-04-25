April 25 Export premiums for corn and soybeans were steady to firm at the U.S. Gulf on Tuesday, supported by steady demand and limited supplies in the pipeline, traders said.

* Forecasts for a decline in soy production in Argentina and Brazil continue to steer more business to the United States at a time when South America typically dominates the soy trade. However, cheaper offers in Brazil are making cargoes there more competitive with U.S. offers, traders said.

* Top global soy buyer China was said to have purchased one or two shipments of new-crop U.S. beans and a cargo of July soybeans from Argentina.

* USDA early on Wednesday confirmed large export sales of corn for a third consecutive day, more than a third of it to China, after days of rumors that the country had been in the market for several million tonnes of the grain.

* U.S. corn FOB premiums were up 3 to 4 cents per bushel for shipments in April and May, traders said.

* Wheat export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were mostly steady, underpinned by solid global demand for wheat.

* Saudi Arabia announced a tender to buy 440,000 tons of hard wheat with a 12.5 percent protein content from global suppliers to be shipped between July and September, the kingdom's Grain Silos & Flour Mills Organization (GSFMO) said in an emailed statement.

* Russian grain prices (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)