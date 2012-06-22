June 22 Global demand for wheat kept export
premiums steady for U.S. soft red winter wheat at the Gulf Coast
on Friday, traders said.
* There has been a pick-up in sales recently to North Africa
and the Middle East, a trader said, noting soft red winter wheat
and white wheat were most in demand. Hard red winter wheat has
seen less demand due to high prices, he said.
* Importers are starting to accelerate global purchases due
to increasing worries about dry weather hurting the wheat crop
in Russia, a major exporter, traders said. Crop losses are
raising expectations that world supplies will tighten.
* Iraq and the Tripoli section of Libya's state grain buying
agency each issued international tenders for wheat, traders said
this week. Algeria purchased about 600,000 tonnes of
optional-origin milling wheat this week.
* It is likely to become clear that wheat inventories -
particularly in the United States - declined during a spell in
which wheat's relative price was cheap compared to
corn.
* The ratio of corn in Japan's livestock feed production
fell to 43.9 percent in April, a level not seen in the past two
decades, as local feed makers continued replacing corn with less
costly wheat.
CORN, SOY
* Export activity for corn and soy was mostly quiet, with
traders focused on U.S. weather amid concerns about dryness
reducing output.
* U.S. grain futures rose on Friday, rebounding the day
after a sharp selloff as investors resumed buying due to
diminished prospects for corn yields in the Midwest, as the crop
entered its key pollination phase in urgent need of rain.
* Foreign buyers continue to turn away from pricey U.S. corn
in favor of less expensive corn from Brazil, exporters said.
To check displays of FOB basis, click on following:
U.S. FOB Gulf corn
U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans
U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat
U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat
LINKS
* FOB U.S. Gulf Grain
* U.S. grain export summary
* Brazil soybean export prices
* Brazil corn export prices
* Argentine grain prices
* Russian grain prices
(Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; editing by Carol
Bishopric)